ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Stock Price Down 82.1%

Shares of ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) were down 82.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

ESR Group Trading Up 459.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

