EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $43.45 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001485 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a market cap of $43.45 million and approximately $803,141.22 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00425854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.40 or 0.28209335 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.35819545 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $814,932.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

