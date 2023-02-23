Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.43.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

