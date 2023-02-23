Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 42.39% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Etsy stock opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.50. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

