Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Etsy updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
ETSY stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $128.97. 5,550,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,839. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87.
In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
