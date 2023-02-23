Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

