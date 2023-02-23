Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.30 million-$106.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.88 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

EVBG stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 347,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,372. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $1,200,580 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

