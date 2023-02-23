Everest Re Group, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $51.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of RE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.76. 259,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.73. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,133,000 after purchasing an additional 243,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 264,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,589,000 after acquiring an additional 118,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

