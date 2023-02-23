Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of EVOK opened at $3.29 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Rating)

Read More

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.