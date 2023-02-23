Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
Shares of LON FA17 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. Fair Oaks Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £319,585.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94.
About Fair Oaks Income
