Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Farmland Partners also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.17-$0.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. 2,191,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,049. The company has a market cap of $576.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

