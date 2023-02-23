Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Farmland Partners also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.17-$0.24 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. 2,191,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,049. The company has a market cap of $576.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
