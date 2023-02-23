Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $52.86 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

About Federal Signal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

