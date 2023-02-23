Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.94

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.94 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 183.90 ($2.21). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.20), with a volume of 7,414 shares trading hands.

Feedback Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Feedback

In other Feedback news, insider Philipp Prince bought 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,077.90 ($4,910.77). Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

