Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.95

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.95 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 148.40 ($1.79). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 144.90 ($1.74), with a volume of 228,238 shares.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £849.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider James North acquired 109,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £181,486.14 ($218,552.67). Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

