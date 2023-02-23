Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Tops $115.84 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $364.71 million and $115.84 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001856 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00082331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00057409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00028206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001118 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.