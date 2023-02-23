Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Stake Boosted by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDUGet Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $188,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $53.20. 25,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,694. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

