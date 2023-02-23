Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 7.1 %

FNF traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. 825,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,242. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

