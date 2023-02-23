Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,518,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

