Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.19.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $748.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $734.80 and a 200-day moving average of $712.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

