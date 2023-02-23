Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,117 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

