Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,117 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.90. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

