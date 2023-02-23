Financial Contrast: Conversion Labs (CVLBD) & Its Competitors

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Conversion Labs to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Conversion Labs Competitors -154.94% -9.07% -11.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million -$3.14 million -2.64 Conversion Labs Competitors $1.67 billion $157.67 million 6.89

This table compares Conversion Labs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Conversion Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs. Conversion Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Conversion Labs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs Competitors 59 169 420 11 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies have a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Conversion Labs’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs’ competitors have a beta of -0.23, indicating that their average stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conversion Labs competitors beat Conversion Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

