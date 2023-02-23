Financial Review: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) vs. Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Bill.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bill.com has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 4 14 0 2.78 Temenos 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bill.com and Temenos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bill.com presently has a consensus target price of $159.17, indicating a potential upside of 77.06%. Temenos has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Bill.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bill.com is more favorable than Temenos.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -40.65% -6.23% -2.71% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bill.com and Temenos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $641.96 million 14.90 -$326.36 million ($3.33) -27.00 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bill.com.

Summary

Bill.com beats Temenos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and Artificial Intelligence-driven front office, core banking, payments, and fund administration software products. Temenos was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

