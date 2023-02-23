FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.19. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.