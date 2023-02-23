FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of DOCU opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 870.54 and a beta of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

