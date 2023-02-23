FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $400,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after buying an additional 586,601 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.