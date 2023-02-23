FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.5% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $406.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.31 and a 200 day moving average of $410.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

