FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

