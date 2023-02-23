FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
VEU stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
