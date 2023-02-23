FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,219 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 190.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.32.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -63.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

