FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 208 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.99 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

