FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 536 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.