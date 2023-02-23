FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 750 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after buying an additional 256,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ED opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

