First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Jan H. Hollar Buys 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCOGet Rating) Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 2,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,213. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First Community by 4.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of First Community by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.