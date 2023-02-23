First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.06

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $15.31. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 6,632 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $138.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.39.

First Financial Northwest Increases Dividend

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 1,206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 192,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

