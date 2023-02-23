First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 288,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,342,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,187,000 after purchasing an additional 917,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,938,000 after purchasing an additional 885,783 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

