First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 288,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $29.53.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.
