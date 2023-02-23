First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.80 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

