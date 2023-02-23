First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $48.60 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $106.92 million, a P/E ratio of 127.89 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

