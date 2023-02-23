First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.47 and last traded at $73.53. 325,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 438,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.67.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.