First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Trading Down 1.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $47.08. 162,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 295,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.