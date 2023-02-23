First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of FPF stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
