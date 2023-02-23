First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FPF stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

