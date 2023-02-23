First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $82.68. 15,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 46,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.