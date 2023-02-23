First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.