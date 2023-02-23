First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.45 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

