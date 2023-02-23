First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.21

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $6.13. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 39,786 shares changing hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

