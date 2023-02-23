First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.21

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $6.13. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 39,786 shares changing hands.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.16%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
