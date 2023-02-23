Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.

FIVN traded down $9.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.62. 1,078,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,789. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

