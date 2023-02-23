Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.
Five9 Trading Down 12.1 %
FIVN traded down $9.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.62. 1,078,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,789. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Five9
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.