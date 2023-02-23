Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.96 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.67-$1.71 EPS.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.99. 3,787,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,881. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.91.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Five9 by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,496.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

