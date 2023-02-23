FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $3.09 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded up 1% against the dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $46.11 million and approximately $2,881.82 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00012862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00428192 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.86 or 0.28364227 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.93015359 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,604.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.