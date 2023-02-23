Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.83. 1,762,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,310. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.