Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 201,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,916. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flowserve by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Flowserve by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

